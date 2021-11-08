LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,606 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $17.67 on Monday. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.66.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.