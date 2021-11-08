Lua Swap Reaches Market Cap of $5.20 Million (LUA)

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. One Lua Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lua Swap has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Lua Swap has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00051759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.42 or 0.00233750 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00096732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Lua Swap Coin Profile

Lua Swap is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Swap

