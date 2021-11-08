Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $451.12.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $18,652,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 98,675.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,902 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $129,887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $467.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.12. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $478.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.04, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

