Luna Innovations (LUNA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Luna Innovations to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 2.46%. On average, analysts expect Luna Innovations to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $9.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Luna Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $314.81 million, a P/E ratio of 123.77 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Luna Innovations stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Luna Innovations were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

