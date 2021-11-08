M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE MDC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,578. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 8.19. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $39.37 and a 1-year high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 20.95%.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $487,693.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,524.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,076 shares of company stock worth $933,681 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in M.D.C. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,857,000 after purchasing an additional 147,232 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in M.D.C. by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 73,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in M.D.C. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,475,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,668,000 after purchasing an additional 59,824 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $812,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in M.D.C. by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

