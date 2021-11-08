Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 1,115 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 324.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIGC. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 5,761.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,102 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 348.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,188,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,738 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 48.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,837,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 86.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 132.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,634,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,089,000 after acquiring an additional 930,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $53,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $541,414.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 117,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,519,269 over the last three months. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIGC opened at $58.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average of $57.37. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $96.66.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

BigCommerce Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

