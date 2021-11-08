Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 6,851 Shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 988.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Frequency Therapeutics were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $797,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 44.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 26.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 38.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FREQ stock opened at $6.65 on Monday. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $58.37. The company has a current ratio of 19.09, a quick ratio of 19.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $228.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.20.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Frequency Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

