Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 937 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,860,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,146,000 after acquiring an additional 102,251 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,726,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,654,000 after acquiring an additional 311,942 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,288,000 after acquiring an additional 201,596 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 612,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 247,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $87.36 on Monday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $59.05 and a 52 week high of $99.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.44. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.36 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 33.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.61%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $223,090.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,834 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $494,664.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,643 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,512. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

