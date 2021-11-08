Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $72,000 Stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 590 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBP shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total value of $11,507,884.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,349,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,028 shares of company stock worth $22,319,435. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBP opened at $132.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.85.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

