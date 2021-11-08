Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $90,000 Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 68.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,015 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 11,511.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,535,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,182 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 31.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,392,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,639,000 after buying an additional 1,779,991 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at about $5,022,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 12.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,559,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,567,000 after buying an additional 724,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 568.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 801,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 681,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $4.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.70. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.27 million. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $369,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on OPK shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, September 24th.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

