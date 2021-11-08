Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 108.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,242,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,305,000 after acquiring an additional 50,031 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,232,000 after acquiring an additional 17,775 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 23.4% during the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 338,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 40.4% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 332,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after acquiring an additional 95,555 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $48.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.32. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.53.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The Shyft Group’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

SHYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $632,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,750. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

