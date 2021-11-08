Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,869 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 103.0% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 105,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 53,674 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter worth $721,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $17.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATI. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegheny Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

