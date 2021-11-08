Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 972 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,135 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in UFP Industries by 81.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 50,777 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 28.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 9.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

UFPI stock opened at $87.32 on Monday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $51.18 and a one year high of $89.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.53.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. UFP Industries’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UFPI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

