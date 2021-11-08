Maecenas Hits Market Capitalization of $351,747.79 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 21.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. In the last week, Maecenas has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. One Maecenas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $351,747.79 and approximately $995.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00051756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.95 or 0.00227606 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00096992 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Maecenas (CRYPTO:ART) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

