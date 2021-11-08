Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Lowered to $97.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $98.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.33% from the stock’s current price.

MGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Raymond James set a $68.00 price objective on Magna International and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Magna International from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Magna International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of MGA stock traded up $1.63 on Monday, hitting $84.84. The company had a trading volume of 97,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,086. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Magna International has a twelve month low of $57.87 and a twelve month high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Magna International by 4,740.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,526,000 after purchasing an additional 417,427 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 47,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 415,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,488,000 after acquiring an additional 120,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL increased its stake in Magna International by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

