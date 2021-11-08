Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share.

Shares of MGA opened at $83.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Magna International has a 1 year low of $56.22 and a 1 year high of $104.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays lowered Magna International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.57.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

