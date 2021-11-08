Man Group plc Boosts Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,092 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $12,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHD opened at $88.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.08 and its 200 day moving average is $85.21. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $91.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

