Man Group plc Buys 30,281 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $14,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK stock opened at $168.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 0.96. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $142.63 and a twelve month high of $194.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.68.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LBRDK. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.17.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

