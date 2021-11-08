Man Group plc Cuts Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Man Group plc lowered its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,880 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,604 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.18% of First Financial Bankshares worth $12,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth $59,703,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,323,000 after acquiring an additional 691,683 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $22,996,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,249,000 after purchasing an additional 348,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,607,000 after acquiring an additional 194,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $53.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.10. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $53.99.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 13.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

In other news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.01 per share, with a total value of $49,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,347.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $109,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 869,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,992,558.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,500 shares of company stock worth $390,535. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.