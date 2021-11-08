Man Group plc Has $11.60 Million Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Man Group plc cut its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 20.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 260,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,104 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $11,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 202.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HWC shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of HWC opened at $51.81 on Monday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.62.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

