Man Group plc Has $12.63 Million Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Man Group plc decreased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 298,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,125 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $12,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $96,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $44.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average of $41.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.31. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 176.00%.

Several analysts have commented on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $273,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $63,906.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

