Man Group plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Man Group plc reduced its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,711 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.06% of FOX worth $11,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in FOX by 11.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,721,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,044,000 after buying an additional 5,050,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,283,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,868,000 after purchasing an additional 979,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,551,000 after purchasing an additional 147,799 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in FOX by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,289,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,931,000 after acquiring an additional 257,327 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,510,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,240,000 after acquiring an additional 62,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOXA. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

FOX stock opened at $41.48 on Monday. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.99.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

