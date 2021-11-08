Man Group plc Sells 2,500 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.34% of PS Business Parks worth $13,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $179.11 on Monday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.13 and a 52-week high of $181.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.50.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a net margin of 46.61% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

