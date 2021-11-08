Man Group plc Takes $13.21 Million Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 262,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at $1,113,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Farfetch by 539.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 96,411 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch stock opened at $37.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.03. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $34.29 and a one year high of $73.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 3.15.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.74 million. Equities research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTCH has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.85.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

