Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.13)-(0.12) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.07). The company issued revenue guidance of $129-133 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.40 million.Mandiant also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.120 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mandiant in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mandiant from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mandiant in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

MNDT stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $18.01. 3,478,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,013. Mandiant has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $121.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.78 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mandiant will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

