MAPS Price Reaches $0.98 (MAPS)

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. One MAPS coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00001496 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MAPS has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. MAPS has a total market cap of $49.38 million and $554,062.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00005392 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00011639 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About MAPS

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,463,807 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

