Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Sets New 1-Year High at $72.97

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.97 and last traded at $71.97, with a volume of 92539 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.82.

MARA has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.99 and a beta of 4.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.92.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 12.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 109.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 12.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

