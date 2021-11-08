Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,292.50.

MKL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Markel alerts:

NYSE MKL traded up $4.54 on Monday, hitting $1,317.25. 233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,261.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,232.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.72. Markel has a 52-week low of $942.44 and a 52-week high of $1,349.95.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Markel will post 57.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total value of $1,943,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,812 shares of company stock valued at $6,267,661 over the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Markel by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 429,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,116,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Markel by 10.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 339,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,463,000 after buying an additional 31,917 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Markel by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,981,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Markel by 4.0% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 224,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,822,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Markel by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 185,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,417,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.