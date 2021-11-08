Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,292.50.
MKL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.
NYSE MKL traded up $4.54 on Monday, hitting $1,317.25. 233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,261.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,232.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.72. Markel has a 52-week low of $942.44 and a 52-week high of $1,349.95.
In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total value of $1,943,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,812 shares of company stock valued at $6,267,661 over the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Markel by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 429,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,116,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Markel by 10.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 339,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,463,000 after buying an additional 31,917 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Markel by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,981,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Markel by 4.0% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 224,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,822,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Markel by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 185,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,417,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.
Markel Company Profile
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
