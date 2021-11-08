MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for MarketAxess in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share.

MKTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $492.71.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $388.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $423.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $385.01 and a 1 year high of $606.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total transaction of $2,382,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

