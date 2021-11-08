Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Stake in HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.07% of HF Foods Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HF Foods Group during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in HF Foods Group during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in HF Foods Group by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 18,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in HF Foods Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in HF Foods Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HF Foods Group alerts:

HFFG stock opened at $7.94 on Monday. HF Foods Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $412.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.17 and a beta of 1.50.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $193.55 million during the quarter. HF Foods Group had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.00%.

HF Foods Group Profile

HF Foods Group, Inc engages in the marketing and distributing of fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products. The firm serves the Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers. Its products include Asian specialties, meat and poultry, seafood, commodities, and packaging.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.