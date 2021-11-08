Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 19,660 iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iHuman during the first quarter worth about $941,000. 4.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IH opened at $4.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.23 million and a PE ratio of -40.27. iHuman Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32.

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

