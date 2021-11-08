Marshall Wace LLP Has $213,000 Stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,318 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Metalla Royalty & Streaming worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the second quarter worth about $752,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the first quarter worth about $1,441,000. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTA opened at $7.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36.

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

