Marshall Wace LLP Invests $229,000 in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 51,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.13% of ContraFect at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ContraFect in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ContraFect in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ContraFect in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in ContraFect in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. 60.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink began coverage on ContraFect in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

ContraFect stock opened at $4.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $157.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.80. ContraFect Co. has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $7.63.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ContraFect Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

