Marshall Wace LLP Sells 24,667 Shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) by 58.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,667 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Protara Therapeutics worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TARA. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,801,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 689,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 46,742 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 109,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Knott David M boosted its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 21,795 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TARA opened at $7.14 on Monday. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $27.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $80.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Protara Therapeutics Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

