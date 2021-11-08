Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.95-8.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.28. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.60-2.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion.Masonite International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.950-$8.250 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Masonite International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masonite International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.50.

Shares of DOOR stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.17. 122,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,989. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.64.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Masonite International will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Masonite International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 215.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Masonite International worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

