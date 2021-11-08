Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 443 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 266.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 609 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,011,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after buying an additional 3,249,102 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after buying an additional 2,358,602 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,881,000 after buying an additional 1,691,011 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $420,816,000 after buying an additional 1,381,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $769,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,621 shares of company stock valued at $10,194,073 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.84.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $118.65 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $77.16 and a 1 year high of $123.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.77. The company has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

