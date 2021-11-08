Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 142.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $110.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.55. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.70 and a 1-year high of $116.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.358 per share. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

