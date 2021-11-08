Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 1,991 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 840.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Corteva were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 10.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Corteva by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Corteva by 5.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 6.3% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.63.

Corteva stock opened at $47.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day moving average is $44.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

