Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Takes $51,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $43.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.47. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $46.49.

