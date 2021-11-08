Matthew Shawn Morris Sells 1,200 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $33,684.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PRVA stock traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.40. 2,095,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,759. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.01. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $225.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,353,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $291,754,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $124,562,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $109,079,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $57,686,000. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRVA. SVB Leerink began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

