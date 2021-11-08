Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires 8,911 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,990 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,758,958 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,402,000 after purchasing an additional 23,217 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 8.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 798,398 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,541,000 after purchasing an additional 61,375 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 85.2% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,574,917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 28.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AU opened at $18.89 on Monday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.5252 per share. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

