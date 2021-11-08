Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $446,000 in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,641,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,634,000 after purchasing an additional 62,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,460,000 after acquiring an additional 908,024 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,268,000 after acquiring an additional 48,374 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,231,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,576,000 after purchasing an additional 44,535 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,140,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,688,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $146.03 on Monday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $151.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.10 and a 200-day moving average of $113.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

