Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $511,000 in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,143 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 89,722.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Chegg by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 83,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 35,590 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chegg by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Chegg by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the second quarter worth approximately $9,209,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $30.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 13.65. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $115.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -510.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.32 and its 200-day moving average is $76.95.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities cut shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.06.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

