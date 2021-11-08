Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $541,000 in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $83.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.92. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,049.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.52.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

