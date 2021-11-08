Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New $589,000 Investment in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at about $90,177,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,018,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,467,000 after purchasing an additional 789,655 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,834,000 after buying an additional 641,612 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,462,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,343,000 after buying an additional 495,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

HSIC stock opened at $80.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.12. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

