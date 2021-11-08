Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases Shares of 4,749 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 17,356.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,206,000 after acquiring an additional 760,380 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in The Hershey in the second quarter worth approximately $129,513,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Hershey by 144.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,871,000 after buying an additional 656,943 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in The Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $49,608,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The Hershey by 52.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 842,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,231,000 after buying an additional 289,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $175.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $143.58 and a 1 year high of $182.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.83. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.40.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $785,871.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $308,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,721 shares of company stock worth $2,958,315 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.55.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

