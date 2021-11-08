Maverick Capital Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,614 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,298 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $65.70 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $76.35. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.76.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

