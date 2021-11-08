McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.90

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 27589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

The firm has a market cap of C$23.64 million and a P/E ratio of -12.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 4.38.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.09 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

