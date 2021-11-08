McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,650 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.7% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $69,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,306,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 7,967 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $865,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $254.33. 23,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,765. The company has a market capitalization of $189.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $257.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.96 and a 200 day moving average of $237.85.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.20%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.97.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

