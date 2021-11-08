McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $21.950-$22.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $20.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $257.29 billion-$264.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.85 billion.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $221.69 on Monday. McKesson has a 52-week low of $168.88 and a 52-week high of $227.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.72.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.25%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $251.42.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,913 shares of company stock worth $9,024,783. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

